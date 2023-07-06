10 houses damaged in Una flash flood

Tribune reporters

Shimla\Una, July 5

The state was lashed by light to moderate rainfall today with Nahan and Una recording the maximum rainfall at 70mm and 52mm, respectively. In Una, a flash flood was reported in Khad village in Haroli. According to officials, a car got stuck in water but the person inside the car was rescued. Besides, as many as 10 houses were damaged by the flash flood.

Following today’s rainfall, the total losses due to monsoon rains have crossed the Rs 300-crore mark. The losses now stand at Rs 306.58 crore. Since the advent of monsoon on June 24, the state has witnessed 12 landslides, one cloudburst and 11 flash floods.

Haroli sub division in Una was the worst affected due to the heavy rain. A Swan river tributary flowing near the Haroli civil hospital was gushing with water. Traffic was lined up on both sides, waiting for the water to recede. However, an enterprising young man tried to cross over in his vehicle. Mid way, the strong water currents washed away the vehicle after which a group of locals rescued the driver with the help of ropes. The vehicle was later found half buried in the soil, about 200 metres downstream.

As per the weather department, light to moderate precipitation associated with thunderstorm/lightning is likely to continue in most parts of the state for the four or five days. The ongoing rainfall activity is likely to be associated with spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall in low and mid hill districts.

The Weather Department said that a fresh Western Disturbance was likely to affect the Western Himalayan region, including the state, from the night of July 8. Under its influence, the precipitation activity is likely to get intensified with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur at isolated places on July 9.

There is a possibility of light snowfall at very higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra and Kullu districts during this period.