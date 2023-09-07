10 IIT-Mandi students suspended, 62 penalised for ragging freshers

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 6

The IIT-Mandi has suspended 10 students and penalised 62 others for their involvement in ragging first-year students on its campus a few days ago.

Director, IIT-Mandi, Laxmidhar Behera has warned the students of the institution to refrain from such activities that would invite disciplinary action.

According to sources, it came to the notice of the IIT-Mandi authorities that some B.Tech students had ragged first-year students during a ‘fresher mixer’ event held recently.

The Director said that the institution had a robust Anti-Ragging Policy and the committee investigating the incident immediately apprised the authorities. During investigation, 72 students were found guilty of ragging and disciplinary action was taken against them.

Behera said, “Disciplinary action has been taken against 72 students who were involved in ragging freshers. The action includes a fine of Rs 15,000 and 20 hours of community service, Rs 20,000 fine and 40 hours of community service and Rs 25,000 fine and 60 hours of community service while 10 students were suspended and debarred from academics and hostels till December 2023.”

He said, “The IIT-Mandi is committed to ensuring that all students on the campus feel safe and are not exposed to any form of harassment. The IIT encourages students to report such incidents immediately so that corrective action is taken and such incidents are prevented from happening on the campus in future.”

However, the Director did not share the details of the students, who had been penalised and suspended.

