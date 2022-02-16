10 injured in LPG cylinder explosion

Our Correspondent

KULLU, FEBruary 15

Ten members of a family suffered burn injuries in an LPG cylinder explosion in the Ramnagar area of Mandi town today. They were having breakfast in the kitchen when the incident happened.

The families of two brothers Yogesh Kumar and Rakesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh live in the rented house having two rooms. Four adults and six children were injured in a fire that broke out due to the explosion. Both brothers work as street vendors in Mandi.

Eyewitnesses said that there was a loud explosion and the house caught fire. Local residents started rescue work. All injured were rushed to Nerchowk medical college. Two children suffered severe burn injuries.

The injured have been identified as Yogesh Kumar (30), Ritta Kumari (27), Mamta (8), Aanand (4), Suraj (4), Rakesh Kumar (35), Deviti (25), Shivam (8), Shivani (6) and Satyam (1). The district administration provided an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 to each victim.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that seriously injured Shivani, Suraj, Anand and Satyam had been referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. —