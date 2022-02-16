10 injured in LPG cylinder explosion

KULLU, FEBruary 15
Ten members of a family suffered burn injuries in an LPG cylinder explosion in the Ramnagar area of Mandi town today. They were having breakfast in the kitchen when the incident happened.
Were having breakfast
- The families of two brothers from UP live in the rented house having two rooms.
- Both brothers work as street vendors in Mandi.
- They were having breakfast when the blast occurred.
The families of two brothers Yogesh Kumar and Rakesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh live in the rented house having two rooms. Four adults and six children were injured in a fire that broke out due to the explosion. Both brothers work as street vendors in Mandi.
Eyewitnesses said that there was a loud explosion and the house caught fire. Local residents started rescue work. All injured were rushed to Nerchowk medical college. Two children suffered severe burn injuries.
The injured have been identified as Yogesh Kumar (30), Ritta Kumari (27), Mamta (8), Aanand (4), Suraj (4), Rakesh Kumar (35), Deviti (25), Shivam (8), Shivani (6) and Satyam (1). The district administration provided an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 to each victim.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that seriously injured Shivani, Suraj, Anand and Satyam had been referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza