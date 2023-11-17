10 junior residents quit Chamba medical college

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 16

As many as 10 junior residents have quit medical college in Chamba due to various reasons over the past one month.

Enough senior residents We have enough senior residents and faculty to ensure smooth functioning of the college. Besides, we are likely to get a few more senior residents shortly. — Dr Pankaj Gupta, College Spokesperson

Of the 39 sanctioned posts, the college is now left with just 14 junior residents. “Only 24 junior residents had joined the college against the sanctioned strength of 39. With 10 of these quitting over the past one month or so, there are only 14 left now,” spokesperson for the college Dr Pankaj Gupta said.

He said most junior residents left to prepare for their post-graduation and a few landed a job somewhere else.

The junior residents were hired on a one-year contract by the college. While admitting that losing so many junior residents was a minor setback, Dr Gupta said it would not hamper the functioning of the college. “We have enough senior residents and faculty to ensure smooth functioning of the college. Besides, we are likely to get a few more senior residents shortly,” he said.

Meanwhile, a doctor posted at the college said the workload of others would increase with so many junior residents leaving the college. “We have an OPD of around 1,000 to 1,200 patients every day. It would have helped if we had more junior residents with us,” the doctor said.

