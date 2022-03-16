Demonstrators in Shimla break barricades, demand constitution of 'Swarn Aayog'

Tribune Web Desk

Shimla, March 16

Situation turns volatile as demonstrators demanding constitution of “Swarn Aayog” defy prohibitory orders, demolish barricades erected by police at Shoghi, pelt stones damaging vehicles, reach Tutikandi bifurcation and resort to Chakka jam, bringing vehicular traffic to a halt in Shimla.

The police had erected barricades at Shoghi to prevent the demonstrators from reaching Shimla and District Magistrate.

The city has been converted into a fort and heavy police deployment has been made at all entry points and vulnerable locations. Deputy Commissioner and Superintendant of police are on the spot at Tutikandi bifurcation, the main entry point to Shimla.

Fire tenders have been kept ready and Quick Response Teams have been rushed to Tutikandi bifurcation to check further advance of agitators.

The demonstrators started coming to Shimla from various places and the police is trying to stop them at a distance of few kilometres from Shimla as the risk of agitation becoming violent has escalated.

Shimla DM Aditya Negi had imposed section 144 yesterday, putting a complete ban on demonstrations, sloganeering, public rallies, processions, playing bands, etc, within 50 metres in the periphery of Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, Chotta Shimla, Raj Bhawan, High Court, Chief Minister’s residence (Oakover ), MLA hostel, 500 metres from Tutikandi Parking to Victory Tunnel, AG office chowk to Boileauganj via Chaura Maidan and Dhalli Bazaar to Nigam Vihar via Sanjauli.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded as vehicular traffic to Shimla from Chandigarh came to a grinding halt as the highway was sealed by police in view of the protest planned by the activists of Devbhumi Kshatriya Sangathan and Swaran Samaj.

The police and district administration had issued an alert regarding the proposed protest, asking people to avoid unnecessary travel in the town on the Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway. Traffic queues of vehicles as long as 10 km were seen.

The protest comes days after more than 10,000 government employees demanding restoration of old pension system had choked the state capital with a massive protest.