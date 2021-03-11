10 link roads to rural areas okayed in Hamirpur: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur, May 2
Road connectivity to villages is a must for the development of rural areas, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs, in an official press note issued here.
Anurag said he had requested the state Public Works Department Minister for the construction of link roads to 10 villages of the constituency a few days ago. The state government not only approved the construction of link roads but also sanctioned funds for the early completion of the work.
He appreciated the pace of development in the state and said, “Himachal Pradesh has provided a model of development in the country. It is leading in development among hill states of the country”.
