10 MBBS students suspended for ragging

Committee headed by principal looking into victim’s complaint | police case registered

10 MBBS students suspended for ragging

Picture for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 10

The management of Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and Hospital at Sultanpur near Kumarhatti has suspended 10 senior students for allegedly ragging a first-year MBBS student in a hostel on March 7. It has also started an inquiry into the incident.

Threatened with physical abuse

  • A first-year MBBS student of MM Medical College and Hospital near Kumarhatti was allegedly ragged on March 7.
  • His batchmates told him that seniors wanted to meet him.
  • When he went to meet his seniors, they were consuming liquor and smoking. They abused him.
  • They allegedly asked him to indulge in obscene acts and also threatened him of physical abuse.

Atul Shotra, who hails from Nagrota Surian in Kangra district, stated a complaint lodged with the Dharampur police that he stayed alone in his hostel room. On March 7, his batchmates from the adjoining room came to his room at 11 pm and told him that interns and second-year students were calling him.

He alleged that his seniors were consuming liquor and smoking when he went there. He added that he was asked to call aloud the names of his parents while Rohan Grover and his associates abused him. He was allegedly asked to get naked and indulge in obscene acts. They told him that they would fetch bangles from the girls’ hostel if he failed to comply with their directions. He was also threatened with physical abuse, following which he started fainting.

Atul alleged that the nighmare did not end there and when he returned to his room, Rohan Grover came and sat there for nearly an hour. He was again called names and restrained from contacting his parents.

Atul felt shattered and he spent the night crying. He said that he somehow mustered courage and informed the warden the next morning. He also gave a written complaint to the principal. Rohan Grover allegedly abused him again and questioned him why he had complained to the principal and the warden.

Meanwhiel, Dr Manpreet Singh, Medical Superintendent of MMU Medical college, said, “Ten students were suspended soon after we received a complaint from the first-year MBBS student on March 8. The complaints mentioned the names of two main culprits and their accomplices. The anti-ragging committee, headed by the principal, is investigating the complaint and further action would be initiated, as per the findings”.

The police have registered an FIR and started a proble. Parwanoo DSP Yogesh Rolta said that a case under Section 3 of the HP Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009, and Sections 504, 506 and 34 of the IPC had been registered on Atul’s complaint. The addresses of the accused were being obtained.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

2
Punjab

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

3
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

4
Punjab Election

AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM

5
Punjab Election tribune interview

It's victory of the people, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Meet AAP greenhorn, eye surgeon who made Punjab CM Channi bite the dust

7
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

8
Nation

Assembly poll results: Two current, five former chief ministers bite dust

9
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

10
Punjab

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results: 3 cheers for BJP in Goa; party wins 20 seats, gets support of MGP, Independents

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Ruling BJP set to secure 2nd consecutive poll win but CM Pushkar Dhami loses Khatima

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Assembly polls: BJP wins Manipur, CM yet to be decided

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh election results 2022: Saffron reigns in UP as BJP scores thumping win, SP at distant second

Top Stories

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

AAP had swept the Assembly election results on Thursday bagg...

Kejriwal’s Inquilab

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

Angry Punjab voter punishes feudal leaders | Channi, his10 m...

Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Second innings for UP CM Yogi Adityanath

First to retain power in UP since ’91 | BJP’s historic 4-1 w...

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in bastion Khatima

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami loses in bastion Khatima

Result foretells ’24 winner: PM Modi

Assembly poll result foretells '24 winner: PM Modi

Lauds voters for rising above dynasty politics | Says Punjab...

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Cong, SAD’s loss

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in city too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in city

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

9/23: Ruling party fails to make much impact in Dalit-dominated region

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

DSP, three others booked for trespassing

Wave of happiness in dist as AAP registers historic win

Five fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in dist

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala dist