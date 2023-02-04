Solan: 10 months on, Ambuja Cements Limited management fails to address irregularities

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 3

The management of Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) Darlaghat has failed to address various irregularities pointed out by a committee headed by Director Industries despite lapse of 10 months.

Offer to lower freight rate Transporters proposed to lower the freight rate between Rs 10.15 per tonne per km (PTPK) and Rs 10.20 PTPK as against the rate of Rs 10.58 PTPK and Rs 11.41 PTPK at Darlaghat and Barmana, respectively. They conveyed this to the Chief Minister at Shimla, said Naresh Gupta, president, HP Transporters Federation. Violations found The committee had found that the plantation done by the company above the Kashlog mining lease area was removed and mineral was excavated from the site in violation of the plan. Apart from this, extraction of less mineral than the approved quantity was found and this caused loss of royalty as well as taxes to the state exchequer. — Dinesh Kumar, Mining Officer, Solan

A team of mining officials visited the two units of ACL at Suli and Rauri villages today and found that the cement plant management had failed to adhere to the directions issued last year in April on irregularities. It was granted a 30-day period to address the issues.

“The committee has found that the plantation done by the company above the Kashlog mining lease area was removed and mineral was excavated from the site in violation of the plan. Apart from this, extraction of less mineral than the approved quantity was found and this causing loss of royalty as well as taxes to the state exchequer,” informed Mining Officer, Solan, Dinesh Kumar.

Kumar said a report pertaining to violations by the ACL at its two plants would be sent to the Chief Minister as per the directions received last evening. These irregularities had not been addressed despite issuance of a show-cause notice last year.

The plant was granted a mining lease from May 28, 1992 to May 27, 2012 which was renewed for 20 years and further extended up to May 27, 2042. It was granted for land measuring 488-08 hectares for extraction of limestone and shale. The mining area falls in 16 villages like Kashlog, Chakru, Serwala, Banjan, Patti, Banli, Badog, Banog, etc.

In a bid to tighten noose on the Adani cement management, the state government has also sought information pertaining to the land acquired and purchased for the two cement plants at Darlaghat and Barmana besides the mining lease granted to them. Lack of compliance can also invite cancellation of the mining lease. The action follows closure of the two plants by the Adani management on December 15 after the transport societies engaged in transportation work in the two units failed to accept the lower freight of Rs 6 per ton per km.

Deputy Commissioners of Solan and Bilaspur districts were directed last evening by the Principal Secretary (revenue) to provide information about the quantum of land acquired by the two units in Bilaspur and Solan along with its purpose and stats of utilization.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had directed the officials to inspect the cement plants as its management had failed to budge from their stand. Information pertaining to land, which has been given on mining lease to Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) at Darlaghat and ACC Limited at Barmana, was also being examined.

The DCs have also been directed to act against the plant management if violation of section 118 was found. Transporters have pinned their hopes on the Chief Minister who has assured them that the matter would be resolved.