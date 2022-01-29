10 more tests +ve for Omicron in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 28

As many as 10 more persons have tested positive for the omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the tally of confirmed cases in the state to 25.

According to a government spokesperson, 127 whole genome sequencing (WGS) reports were received from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, today. “Amongst the WGS samples, mutations have been found in 10 samples, and all of them have been found positive for omicron,” he said. While two samples were of international passengers — one each from Kangra and Mandi — the other eight were lifted from sentinel surveillance sites in Kangra district. The samples were collected from patients, who were found Covid positive between December 15 and 31 last year. Earlier, on January 20, the NCDC reports had confirmed eight omicron and 21 Delta cases.

The spokesperson said that initially, the omicron variant was reported only in international travellers, but now it was being reported in the community. He appealed to people to maintain distance, wash their hands and wear a mask.

Meanwhile, the highest number of 371 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 276 in Solan, 259 in Mandi, 181 in Hamirpur, 176 in Shimla, 152 in Sirmaur, 130 in Una, 126 in Bilaspur, 69 in Chamba, 66 in Kullu, 35 in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul and Spiti. The number of active cases declined to 9,752.—

