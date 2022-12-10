10 murders in Kullu this year, locals worried

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 9

Residents of Kullu district as well as people associated with the tourism industry are worried over frequent murders. This year, 10 murders have taken place in different parts of Kullu district.

Most of the murders were committed by migrant labourers and tourists. It is believed that unregistered tourism units in Kullu district have become a safe haven for anti-social elements. Besides, locals don’t register the names of migrant workers with the police.