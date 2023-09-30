10 rural SHGs sell millet savouries to earn livelihood

Our Correspondent

Una, September 29

Ten women self-help groups (SHGs) in Bangana subdivision in Una district, which make several savouries using millets, have started earning their livelihood by selling these items locally and in neighbouring districts.

These women have received a week’s training in millet cuisines under the National Livelihood Mission at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Sundernagar in Mandi district. They met Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma and showcased their products. They endeavour to ensure that their products are not only good in taste but also nutritious and hygienic.

Bhawna Devi of Balh panchayat said people liked the taste of “bajra laddoos”, “ragi burfi” and millet biscuits. She said, “We use cow milk and cane sugar in our recipes, which taste good and fortify the nutrition value of millets.”

Krishna Devi of Bangarh panchayat said their group had sold about one quintal of millet savouries to local shopkeepers and also sent samples to sweet shops in Mandi and Chandigarh. Meena Devi of Tanoh village and Sapna Devi of Lathiani village also displayed their products.

DC Sharma said efforts were being made to promote millet production and consumption.

