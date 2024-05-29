10 schoolkids injured in mishap in Jogindernagar

Mandi, May 28
Ten students suffered minor injuries in a collision between a private school bus and a truck at Jogindernagar on the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway on Tuesday. Emergency service providers rushed the scene and administered first-aid to the injured, besides transporting them to hospital. The bus, carrying around 20 students, collided with the truck, damaging both the vehicles. Padhar DSP Dinesh Kumar said a case had been registered and investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.
