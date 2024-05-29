10 schoolkids injured in mishap in Jogindernagar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 28

Ten students suffered minor injuries in a collision between a private school bus and a truck at Jogindernagar on the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway on Tuesday. Emergency service providers rushed the scene and administered first-aid to the injured, besides transporting them to hospital. The bus, carrying around 20 students, collided with the truck, damaging both the vehicles. Padhar DSP Dinesh Kumar said a case had been registered and investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the incident.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Pathankot