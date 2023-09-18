10% seats to be ticketed at Dasehra festival

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 17

VIP culture will take a backseat during the cultural evenings at the Kala Kendra open air auditorium during the Dasehra festival this year. The area that was usually earmarked as a VIP gallery in the past would be a ticketed gallery this year, while the VIP gallery would be created in the area that used to be a general gallery earlier.

Presiding over a meeting of the International Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee here on Saturday, panel chairman and Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur said 10 per cent of the total seats at the auditorium would be ticketed so that tourists and elderly could enjoy the colourful performances. The auditorium has a seating capacity of around 9,000.

The CPS said the auditorium seats usually got fully occupied by 6 pm, while the programme was held from 10 pm to 12 midnight. He said those who wished to arrive late could pre-book their seats online by paying a fee of Rs 500 each.

He said about 900 seats would be booked through tickets.

#Kullu