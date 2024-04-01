10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 31

Taking cognisance of unauthorised constructions in the town, the court of the Shimla Municipal Commissioner has ordered owners of 10 building to demolish unauthorised floors within the next seven days, failing which the Municipal Corporation would demolish such structures on its own.

The decision was taken during a recent hearing in the Commissioner’s court in which 64 cases were heard by Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri.

The Commissioner’s court has also issued a warning to the owners of the said structures and advised them to vacate the buildings within seven days.

The court has ordered the demolition of illegal constructions in the Jakhu, Panthaghati, Summerhill, Vikasnagar and Phagli areas in the town.

Besides, the court also fined two building owners in Ram Bazaar for starting renovation work in their buildings without seeking permission from the corporation.

The fine to be collected from the building owners would be decided after the assessment of the construction work.

The Commissioner’s court also ordered demolition of unauthorised sheds in the Sanjauli area.

Earlier, to identify illegal and unauthorised constructions, the corporation had also conducted a Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of the town.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla