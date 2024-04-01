10 Shimla building owners told to raze unauthorised floors

Shimla, March 31
Taking cognisance of unauthorised constructions in the town, the court of the Shimla Municipal Commissioner has ordered owners of 10 building to demolish unauthorised floors within the next seven days, failing which the Municipal Corporation would demolish such structures on its own.
The decision was taken during a recent hearing in the Commissioner’s court in which 64 cases were heard by Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri.
The Commissioner’s court has also issued a warning to the owners of the said structures and advised them to vacate the buildings within seven days.
The court has ordered the demolition of illegal constructions in the Jakhu, Panthaghati, Summerhill, Vikasnagar and Phagli areas in the town.
Besides, the court also fined two building owners in Ram Bazaar for starting renovation work in their buildings without seeking permission from the corporation.
The fine to be collected from the building owners would be decided after the assessment of the construction work.
The Commissioner’s court also ordered demolition of unauthorised sheds in the Sanjauli area.
Earlier, to identify illegal and unauthorised constructions, the corporation had also conducted a Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping of the town.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka
Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge