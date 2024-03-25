10-yr-old girl’s body exhumed

Our Correspondent

Una, March 24

The Una police today exhumed the body of a 10-year-old girl of a migrant worker’s family living in Rampur village, on the outskirts of the Una city.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Surinder Sharma said they received an information that a girl’s body had been buried under sand near the dry river-bed of one of the rivulets of Swan river in Rampur village. Upon inspection, the body was found wrapped in a cloth. The ASP added that the parents of the deceased were questioned. The deceased’s father, Punarji Ram, admitted that they had buried the child two days ago. He said they had five daughters and the one who died was studying in a government school.

The ASP said the body was exhumed and sent to the Una district hospital for the post-mortem. He added that it appeared to be a case of strangulation as there were marks on the deceased’s neck.

