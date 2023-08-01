100 copter sorties in flood-hit areas by IAF

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 31

Indian Air Force helicopters have recently undertaken around 100 sorties to the areas that have been totally cut off due to floods in the higher reaches of the state.

Almost 130 persons have been airlifted, while over 20 tonnes of material, including food and medical supplies, have been airdropped.

Today, a helicopter was used to airdrop telecommunication equipment. This will be used to provide mobile phone connectivity in distant areas. Helicopters have been forward located to Bhuntar, near Kullu. Sorties have been undertaken to drop rations and airlift stranded tourists.

