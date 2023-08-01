100 copter sorties in flood-hit areas by IAF

New Delhi, July 31
Indian Air Force helicopters have recently undertaken around 100 sorties to the areas that have been totally cut off due to floods in the higher reaches of the state.
Almost 130 persons have been airlifted, while over 20 tonnes of material, including food and medical supplies, have been airdropped.
Today, a helicopter was used to airdrop telecommunication equipment. This will be used to provide mobile phone connectivity in distant areas. Helicopters have been forward located to Bhuntar, near Kullu. Sorties have been undertaken to drop rations and airlift stranded tourists.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...