100 electric vehicle charging stations to be set up in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 7

In a bid to encourage plying of electric vehicles (EVs), as many as 100 charging stations would be set up in Sirmaur district.

Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, RK Gautam, has directed all sub-divisional magistrates to identify places where such stations would be stationed. “All SDMs have been directed to submit a report where such charging stations would come up.”

He said stations of 50 kilowatt capacity would be set up on state highways and near the bus stands where vehicles would be charged within 15 minutes to one hour.

The stations, which can charge vehicles within two to four hours, would be installed in the government offices while stations which can charge vehicles for 8 to 10 hours would be provided in residences. Availability of 11 kv power lines is needed for housing bigger charging stations.

The DC has directed the officials to have small charging stations within their official premises to facilitate the users of EVs. “Government vehicles would be gradually replaced by EVs and vehicles, which are condemned, would also be replaced with EVs.”

The state is adopting “Go Green” approach where the state government vehicles are being replaced by EVs in a bid to save fuel and curtail environmental pollution generated from the use of petrol and diesel vehicles. As a beginning, the transport department has completed shifted to the EVs.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that efforts were on to make Himachal India’s first ‘Green Energy State’ by 2025.