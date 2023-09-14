100 posts of security guard to be filled

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 13

District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan today said that Security and Intelligence Services Private Limited, Bilaspur, would hold interviews for 100 posts of security guard at the sub-employment office at Pangi on September 20 and 21.

He said that the minimum educational qualification for the posts was Class X and above and the prescribed age is between 21 and 37 years. “It is mandatory for the applicants to have a minimum height of 168 cm and a weight of 55 kg,” Chauhan added.

The selected applicants would be provided a salary of Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,000 for 8 hours’ job and Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 for 12 hours’ duty, he said. Interested applicants should appear for interviews at the designated place at 10.30 am along with original certificates of educational qualifications, passport size photos, employment office certificate, Aadhaar card, biodata etc, he added.

