100 take part in inter-varsity fest

Palampur: Sri Sai University organised an inter-university and college management - fest Tycoon- here. As many as 100 students from six universities and 14 colleges participated in the fest. Page 2

Sports meet held at college

Hamirpur: Dr Shashi Dhiman, Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh Technical University, inaugurated the HPTU sports meet at Gautam Group of Colleges here on Thursday. He said participation in sports was important for students “as it helps in overall personality development of an individual”. He said players from over 26 colleges of the state were taking part in the meet. PAGE 3

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur #Palampur