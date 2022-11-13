100% voting at world’s highest polling booth

Mandi, November 12
Despite sub-zero temperature, 100 per cent voting was recorded at the world’s highest polling booth at Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti district today. The model polling booth was set up for 52 voters — 30 male and 22 female voters — of Tashigang and Gete villages.
Interestingly, the voters came dressed in the traditional attire of the region to exercise their franchise. The voters were also served food by the staff on election duty.
First time voters were especially thrilled to exercise their franchise. Lobzang, a first time voter, said, “I am glad to cast my vote to elect the new House. Everyone should vote in order to strengthen the democracy.” Another first time voter, Tenzin Noden of Tashigang village, who is studying in Shimla, came home especially to vote.
Abhishek Verma, Deputy District Election Officer, said that it was a challenging task to ensure 100 per cent polling in such adverse climatic conditions. “Spiti administration has made special arrangements for the convenience of voters in such tough terrain,” he said.
This model polling booth has been set up at an altitude 15,256 feet and is mere 29 km from Indo-China border.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...
Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk
Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...