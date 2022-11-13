100% voting at world’s highest polling booth

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 12

Despite sub-zero temperature, 100 per cent voting was recorded at the world’s highest polling booth at Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti district today. The model polling booth was set up for 52 voters — 30 male and 22 female voters — of Tashigang and Gete villages.

Interestingly, the voters came dressed in the traditional attire of the region to exercise their franchise. The voters were also served food by the staff on election duty.

First time voters were especially thrilled to exercise their franchise. Lobzang, a first time voter, said, “I am glad to cast my vote to elect the new House. Everyone should vote in order to strengthen the democracy.” Another first time voter, Tenzin Noden of Tashigang village, who is studying in Shimla, came home especially to vote.

Abhishek Verma, Deputy District Election Officer, said that it was a challenging task to ensure 100 per cent polling in such adverse climatic conditions. “Spiti administration has made special arrangements for the convenience of voters in such tough terrain,” he said.

This model polling booth has been set up at an altitude 15,256 feet and is mere 29 km from Indo-China border.