101 NDPS, excise cases after MCC imposed in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 11

The Nurpur police tightened the noose on drug mafia active in this inter-state district during the imposition of model code of conduct. In a special drive against drug trafficking and illegal transportation of liquor, the police have registered 101 cases under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act in different police stations across the district.

According to Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan, the police had arrested 52 suspects during the drive, including 20 for violating law and order situation. He said the police had also seized Rs 15,31500 of unaccounted cash.

As per information, the police have recovered 291.83-gm heroin and 13.818-gm charas with estimated cost of around Rs 92.50 lakh.

The SP said the police would intensify its campaign against drugs in future.

