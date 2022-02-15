101 new cases of leprosy detected since April

Shimla, February 14
As many as 101 leprosy cases have been detected from April 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022.
As per a government spokesperson, the maximum 29 cases were reported from Solan district, followed by 18 from Shimla, 12 from Kangra, nine from Chamba and eight from Una districts. Seven new cases were detected in Bilaspur district, six in Mandi, five in Sirmaur, four in Hamirpur and three in Kinnaur district.
“No cases were detected in district Kullu and Lahaul & Spiti,” the spokesperson said. The active case detection and regular surveillance activity was being conducted by ASHA workers in villages where leprosy cases have been detected in three years. “This is to ensure detection at an early stage and prevent further disabilities,” the spokesperson said.
The treatment of leprosy was being provided free of cost and was available at all primary health centres. —
