102 new Covid cases, two deaths in Himachal

Shimla, August 30
As many as 102 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 310,879. Besides, two persons died in Hamipur and Solan. The number of active cases declined to 1,006.
The highest number of 25 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 19 in Mandi, 18 in Shimla, 15 in Sirmaur, eight in Kullu, six in Bilaspur, three each in Una, Solan and Lahaul and Spiti and two in Chamba.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...