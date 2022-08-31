102 new Covid cases, two deaths in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 30

As many as 102 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 310,879. Besides, two persons died in Hamipur and Solan. The number of active cases declined to 1,006.

The highest number of 25 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 19 in Mandi, 18 in Shimla, 15 in Sirmaur, eight in Kullu, six in Bilaspur, three each in Una, Solan and Lahaul and Spiti and two in Chamba.

#Bilaspur #Kangra #Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla #Sirmaur