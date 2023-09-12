103 dengue cases in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 11

As many as 103 cases of dengue have emerged in Sirmaur district this year with Paonta Sahib and Nahan areas being the hot spots.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Sirmaur, LR Verma, who chaired a meeting of the district task force at Nahan, informed that necessary steps should be taken to contain this disease.

He stressed the need to step up awareness among the masses where the panchayat pradhans can be roped in. “The school children should be apprised about the means to protect themselves from this disease.”

Verma directed the health staff to ensure preparedness to deal with this disease. “Though the disease does not require hospitalisation, given the rise in the number of cases, the staff should be ready to deal with any eventuality.”

He directed the officials to undertake fogging in the urban areas twice a day and ensure proper seepage of water in the drains so that the disease-causing mosquito does not thrive in the stagnant water.

#dengue #Paonta Sahib #Sirmaur #Solan