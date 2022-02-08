108/102 ambulance workers storm NHM office in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 7

The 108/102 contract workers, led by CPM MLA Rakesh Singha, stormed into the National Health Mission office here today, demanding joining letters right away from the company operating the ambulance services in the state. With the protesters refusing to leave the NHM Director Hemraj Bairwa’s office and the situation getting tense, the police was called in and kept on standby. The standoff ended at 9 pm after several rounds of arguments and deliberations.

“The NHM has assured us that the next meeting will be held on February 14, which will be attended by the company representatives. Until then, the company will not make any recruitment,” said Vijender Mehra, the CITU state president.

The ambulance workers had been protesting outside the NHM office for over a week, demanding offer letters for employees who have not received it from the new company, which took over the 108/102 ambulance operations in the state from GVK EMRI. The protesters lost their patience today, and stormed the NHM office, the bridge between the employees and the company.

Earlier, Singha and Mehra said the fight for seeking justice for the ambulance workers would be intensified by mobilizing the workers across the state. “We are warning the NHM and the state government to continue the services of all the 108/102 contract workers, or a massive agitation would be launched,” said Singha.

Accusing the government and the NHM of collusion with the GVK EMRI, Singha alleged that the company was allowed to leave without clearing the full and final dues of its employees. “The employees are being looted by everyone, and this can’t be accepted,” said Singha.

The 108/102 Contract Workers Union convener Manohar Lal alleged that the new company had illegally thrown out around 200 ambulance employees out of job. “Most of them had been working with the old company for almost a decade. Denying these experienced people jobs, the company has recruited new people,” said Manohar Lal.

#NHM