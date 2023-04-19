109 candidates file papers for Shimla MC poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 18

As many as 109 candidates have filed nomination papers for the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. While 22 nominations were filed on Monday, 87 candidates showed up on the last day of filing the nominations today. The Shimla MC has 34 wards.

The Congress has fielded 34 candidates, the BJP 35 (including a covering candidate from Krishnanagar ward), AAP 21, CPM four and others 15.

Congress candidates Narender Thakur and Vineet Sharma arrive with supporters to file nomination papers for the Municipal Corporation elections at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla on Tuesday. PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR

As only 22 nominations were filed on the first two days, there was a sense of urgency among the candidates today. Accompanied by their supporters and prominent individuals of their respective parties, the candidates put up a brief show of strength before filing the nomination papers. Spelling out their plans and priorities, the candidates exuded confidence of making it to the House.

The BJP candidates had the maximum former ministers and current and former MLAs to support them. The most prominent among them included former ministers Suresh Bhardwaj, Ram Lal Markanda, Gobind Singh Thakur and MLA Balbir Verma. From the Congress, Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha was present.

AAP candidates Sarita Singh, Attula Sood, Babu Ram Balaji and Vikash Sood

The BJP and the Congress will have a direct fight in 10 wards, namely Kaithu, Annadale, Nabha, Majaith, Ram Bazaar Ganj, Jakhu, Sanjauli Chowk, Upper Dhalli, Lower Dhalli and Bhattakuffar ward. This could, however, change if some candidates withdraw their nomination.

CPM candidates Diksha, Kapil Sharma, Amit and Virender Thakur

The maximum nominations (seven) were filed from the Krishna Nagar ward. The nominations will be scrutinised tomorrow, and the candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature on April 21.

Rebellion in both camps

There have been isolated cases of rebellion in both the Congress and the BJP

After being denied the ticket, BJP’s sitting councillor Arti Chauhan from Engine Ghar ward is contesting as an Independent candidate

Congress’s former Mayor Sohan Lal from Krishna Nagar ward has also entered the fray as an Independent

