109 candidates file papers for Shimla MC poll

Shimla, April 18
As many as 109 candidates have filed nomination papers for the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. While 22 nominations were filed on Monday, 87 candidates showed up on the last day of filing the nominations today. The Shimla MC has 34 wards.
The Congress has fielded 34 candidates, the BJP 35 (including a covering candidate from Krishnanagar ward), AAP 21, CPM four and others 15.
As only 22 nominations were filed on the first two days, there was a sense of urgency among the candidates today. Accompanied by their supporters and prominent individuals of their respective parties, the candidates put up a brief show of strength before filing the nomination papers. Spelling out their plans and priorities, the candidates exuded confidence of making it to the House.
The BJP candidates had the maximum former ministers and current and former MLAs to support them. The most prominent among them included former ministers Suresh Bhardwaj, Ram Lal Markanda, Gobind Singh Thakur and MLA Balbir Verma. From the Congress, Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha was present.
The BJP and the Congress will have a direct fight in 10 wards, namely Kaithu, Annadale, Nabha, Majaith, Ram Bazaar Ganj, Jakhu, Sanjauli Chowk, Upper Dhalli, Lower Dhalli and Bhattakuffar ward. This could, however, change if some candidates withdraw their nomination.
The maximum nominations (seven) were filed from the Krishna Nagar ward. The nominations will be scrutinised tomorrow, and the candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature on April 21.
Rebellion in both camps
- There have been isolated cases of rebellion in both the Congress and the BJP
- After being denied the ticket, BJP’s sitting councillor Arti Chauhan from Engine Ghar ward is contesting as an Independent candidate
- Congress’s former Mayor Sohan Lal from Krishna Nagar ward has also entered the fray as an Independent
Scrutiny today
- Twenty-two candidates filed their nominations on Monday while 87 filed papers on Tuesday
- The papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday
- Candidates will be able to withdraw names on April 21
