10K farmer producer organisations on cards

Nahan, July 3
Under the chairmanship of Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta, a district-level monitoring committee meeting was convened to discuss the formation and promotion of 10,000 farmer producer organisations (FPOs).
Khimta underscored the importance of input licenses in the business development of the FPOs. He urged the FPOs to expedite their applications for the licenses and advised all cluster-based business organisations (CBBOs) to apply promptly.
In line with directives from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, a special three-month campaign has been launched.
The campaign aims to help the FPOs obtain various licenses, including those for inputs, seeds, markets, GST and FSSAI, and to register the FPOs on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and other e-retailing platforms. All stakeholders, including government agencies, were briefed about this campaign during the meeting and the status of pending FPO applications with departmental officials was reviewed.
