10K seeds planted at Chowari

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, August 10

Dalhousie Divisional Forest Officer Rajneesh Mahajan said under the new plantation method, Miyawaki technique, about 10,000 seeds of jamun, amla, kachanar, mango, arjuna, sheesham, bamboo etc. were planted at the Narola forest range, Chowari, in Chamba district today.

#Chamba #Dalhousie