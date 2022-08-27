11 Chintpurni pilgrims from MP hurt in mishap

Tribune News Service

Una, August 26

Eleven pilgirms from Madhya Pradesh going to the Chintpurni temple were injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Mubarikpur today.

There were 40 passengers in the bus. The injured were shifted to the Community Health Centre, Amb. Bus driver Pushp Raj and passenger Gopali Bai were seriously injured but are their condition is said to be stable.