11 Punjab tourists rescued from Triund in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 25

Eleven tourists from Punjab who were stranded in Triund on Sunday were rescued by the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF).

Sources here said the district police were informed by one Abhinandan Kalia that 11 tourists from Punjab who had trekked to Triund got stranded there due to heavy rains.

The SDRF team was sent to Triund that brought back tourists who included six women and five men to Mcleodganj. All the tourists were safe and did not sustain any injury, said Kangra SP Khushal Sharma. He added that tourists had got stuck due to heavy rain and were facing difficulty in trekking down.

The police officials said this year in the month of monsoon SDRF had rescued 75 people in Kangra district.