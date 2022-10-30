11 withdraw nominations in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 29

As many as 11 candidates withdrew their nomination papers in the district today.

After the withdrawal of nominations, a total of 67 candidates were left in the fray in the 10 Assembly constituencies of Mandi district.

District Election Officer Arindam Chaudhary said that Independent candidate from Karsog Yuvraj; Independent candidates from Nachan Hem Chand and Lal Singh; AAP’s covering candidate from Sundernagar and Seraj Raghuveer Singh and Dhan Dev, respectively; Independent candidate Surajmani; AAP candidate Sunita Thakur and her covering candidate Kuram Singh from Darang; Independent candidate Govind Ram from Dharampur; and Independent candidates from Balh Parvati and Sanjay Kumar withdrew their papers.

Meanwhile, the BJP heaved a sigh of relief as its rebels in Balh and Karsog withdrew their names, while rebels were still staying put in the Nachan and Mandi Sadar constituencies.

However, the party is facing a rebel in the Sundernagar constituency.

Meanwhile, the Congress rebel in Nachan withdrew his nomination papers.