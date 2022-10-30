11 withdraw nominations in Mandi

Mandi, October 29
As many as 11 candidates withdrew their nomination papers in the district today.
After the withdrawal of nominations, a total of 67 candidates were left in the fray in the 10 Assembly constituencies of Mandi district.
District Election Officer Arindam Chaudhary said that Independent candidate from Karsog Yuvraj; Independent candidates from Nachan Hem Chand and Lal Singh; AAP’s covering candidate from Sundernagar and Seraj Raghuveer Singh and Dhan Dev, respectively; Independent candidate Surajmani; AAP candidate Sunita Thakur and her covering candidate Kuram Singh from Darang; Independent candidate Govind Ram from Dharampur; and Independent candidates from Balh Parvati and Sanjay Kumar withdrew their papers.
Meanwhile, the BJP heaved a sigh of relief as its rebels in Balh and Karsog withdrew their names, while rebels were still staying put in the Nachan and Mandi Sadar constituencies.
However, the party is facing a rebel in the Sundernagar constituency.
Meanwhile, the Congress rebel in Nachan withdrew his nomination papers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...