110 stranded at Baralacha La rescued, Kerala tourist dead

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 19

One tourist from Kerala died, while 110 stranded persons were rescued by the police and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) from Baralacha La on the Manali-Leh highway in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti last night.

These tourists were on way to Manali from Leh in 34 vehicles. Due to inclement weather, they got stuck near the pass. Those rescued included 48 women and seven children.

Around 1.30 am on Thursday, the BRO informed the Keylong police that a large number of tourists were stuck at Baralacha La due to bad weather. The police rushed to the spot to rescue the stranded people.

Due to extreme chill in the area during the night hours, the health of Kerala tourist Divakaran Kannur (69) started deteriorating, which prompted the police to shift the patient to the Keylong district hospital. The doctor on duty there declared him dead.

Talking to The Tribune, Lahaul and Spiti SP Mayank Chaudhary said, “The rescue team tried its best to save the Kerala tourist and he was taken to the Keylong hospital, but his life could not be saved. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.”

“BRO and police personnel showed exemplary courage in rescuing all 110 stranded persons. It was a 15-hour rescue operation. Sixty persons were evacuated in the first attempt and 50 in the second attempt,” he said.

The SP said the people travelling on the Manali-Leh highway were advised to strictly follow the instructions issued by the administration and avoid travelling during the night hours.