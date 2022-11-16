112.5% polling at Kaa in Kinnaur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 15

Located at a height of over 9,000 feet, the Kaa polling booth in Kinnaur district recorded 112.50 per cent voting in the Assembly poll.

Kinnaur District Returning Officer (DRO) Abid Husain Sadik said here today that the polling booth had recorded 112.50 per cent voting. “There were 16 voters (11 women and five men) enrolled at the Kaa booth and 14 (nine women and five men) of them cast their vote,” he added.

However, the polling percentage touched 112.50 as four persons, who were part of the polling party, also cast their vote there, taking the number of total votes to 18.

Despite inclement weather and snowfall in higher reaches of the state, including Kinnaur district, there was heaviest ever at 75.6%. There was good polling in three tribal segments; Kinnaur (75.71%), Lahaul-Spiti (73.37%) and Chamba (74.04%).