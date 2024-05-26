113-year-old Yashoda exercises right from home

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 25

Family members of 113-year-old Yashoda, a resident of Banuri on the outskirts of Palampur town, stood beaming at the entrance of their house when they welcomed a polling team, headed by Palampur SDM Netra Meti, which had come to collect her vote.

The 113-year-old is bedridden and was not in a position to move. The SDM is personally visiting people, who are 85 years or above, in the area, along with her team, to collect collect their votes.

“It would not have been possible for me to cast my vote had the polling team not visited my house,” Yashoda told The Tribune.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), has provided the facility of home voting for the elderly and disabled voters for the first time. Assistant Returning Officer said, “This initiative marks a significant stride towards ensuring inclusivity and accessibility of the electoral process and in bolstering democratic participation.”

