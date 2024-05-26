114-year-old casts vote in Hamipur

Our Correspondent

Hamipur, May 25

Kharku Ram, 114-year-old resident of Jad village in the Bhoranj Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district, exercised his franchise for the Lok Sabha election in the district on Saturday. Kharku Ram, while appreciating the Election Commission’s gesture, said the facility to vote from home was a surprising experience, adding that for the first time a voting team arrived at his home to facilitate the voting process.

