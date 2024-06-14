115 candidates from 16 EU states back Tibetans

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 13

The ‘Europe for Tibet’ campaign has managed to garner more than 100 pledges from candidates to support Tibet in the European Parliament, if elected. A total of 115 candidates from 16 European Union (EU) member states have committed to defending the fundamental freedom of Tibetan people. In addition, a number of political parties have responded to questionnaires, taking a position on a number of Tibet-related issues, said CTA. Rigzin Genkhang, a representative of the Office of Tibet, Brussels, said, “In view of China’s relentless attacks

on the fundamental rights of Tibetans in Tibet, it is crucial that the new European Parliament reaffirms and redoubles its support for the non-violent freedom struggle of Tibetan people.

