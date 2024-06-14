115 candidates from 16 EU states back Tibetans

Dharamsala, June 13
The ‘Europe for Tibet’ campaign has managed to garner more than 100 pledges from candidates to support Tibet in the European Parliament, if elected. A total of 115 candidates from 16 European Union (EU) member states have committed to defending the fundamental freedom of Tibetan people. In addition, a number of political parties have responded to questionnaires, taking a position on a number of Tibet-related issues, said CTA. Rigzin Genkhang, a representative of the Office of Tibet, Brussels, said, “In view of China’s relentless attacks
on the fundamental rights of Tibetans in Tibet, it is crucial that the new European Parliament reaffirms and redoubles its support for the non-violent freedom struggle of Tibetan people.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies
Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...
PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks
Modi’s first foreign trip in 3rd tenure