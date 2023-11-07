116 cyclists participate in annual ‘Tour de Sanawar’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 6

‘Tour de Sanawar’, the annual cyclothon event, was organised by the Lawrence School, Sanawar, in collaboration with the Old Sanawarian Society, the school’s alumni organisation, on Sunday. A total of 116 cyclists across five categories participated in the event.

With participation from cycling associations from North India, especially Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, the event was the paragon of advocacy for environmentalism in response to the rising AQI levels in Delhi and other metropolitan locations, stated a press release from school management.

Safety, being the paramount concern of the school and the Old Sanawarian Society, was ensured seamlessly by the team of Marshalls and event officials from Hero Cycles and Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), sponsors of the cyclothon.

Chief guest Col Jitendra Singh Chandel, Old Sanawarian batch of 1975, distributed the prizes. The first position in the junior category was bagged by Manasvi Badola of Sanawar School among the girls and Aradhya Verma in the boys’ category. In the senior category, the first positions among the girls and the boys were awarded to Divija Sood of Loreto Convent Tara Hall and Arnav, respectively. Prisha Gupta and Vansh Kalia won the amateur event while Yugal Thakur was declared winner of the Elite category.

Sanat Goel participated in the race with a prosthetic leg and was given the ‘Spirit of Cycling’ award.

