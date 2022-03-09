119 rescued from Lahaul

The police evacuated 119 persons from Lahaul and Spiti district on Monday night.

They were stranded at Rohli, 10 km ahead of Tindi, due to an avalanche.

Among the stranded persons, 43 were women, 69 men and seven children in 16 vehicles.

The police along with local youths led the rescue operation.

The passengers were rescued and brought to Tindi for a night stay, SP Manav Verma said.