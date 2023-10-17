11th convocation at IIT-Mandi: ‘Finding solutions to real-world problems should be your goal’

Our Correspondent

Kullu, October 16

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, today celebrated its 11th convocation ceremony, with a graduating class of 565 students, including 60 PhDs.

While Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty was the chief guest on the occasion, Lt Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (retd), the Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT-Mandi, presided over the ceremony.

During his address the chief guest congratulated the students and said, “Completing graduation does not come easily. It involves years of hard work and perseverance, struggles and sacrifices, successes, achievements and perhaps some disappointments as well. This day will therefore probably be one of the most important and memorable milestones in the journey of your life and career.”

He added, “You have acquired the skill sets like technical proficiency, critical thinking, as well as the ability to grasp complex principles and theories. With this, in any role, your primary goal should be to find solutions to the multifaceted real-world problems looming upon the horizon and this can only be successfully addressed when scientists and engineers join hands to work in unison.”

Lt Gen Dhillon said the institute saw an increase in the number of girl students passing out in different streams this year. A total of 52 female students in undergraduate programmes, 66 in postgraduate and masters’ programmes and 14 in PhD programmes graduated from IIT-Mandi, surpassing the number in the previous years.

IIT-Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera congratulated the students. He said, “The IIT-Mandi has just begun its journey. We have a long way to go.”

