11th convocation ceremony at Baru Sahib varsity

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 19

Baru Sahib-based Eternal University held its 11th convocation ceremony yesterday.

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred upon 266 undergraduates, 54 post-graduates and four PhD students of various disciplines.

Akanksha Panwar received a gold medal for her performance in BEd, while Monika was honoured for her excellence in MSc Nursing. Gunjan Thakur (BTech Food Technology), Shilpa Chaudhary (BSc Nursing), Akanksha (BSc Economics), Ankita Chauhan (BSc Agriculture), Aanchal (MSc Horticulture) and Surpreet Kaur (BA Music) were given a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each.

