12 companies of Himachal Pradesh Police on poll duty in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 13

As per the orders of the Election Commission of India and in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 12 companies of the Himachal Pradesh Police have been deployed in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Of these, eight companies, led by SP Arvind Chaudhary, have been deployed in Rajasthan, while four, led by SP Khushal Chand Sharma, have been deployed in Uttarakhand.

The eight companies will be later deployed in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at the end of the first phase of the elections in Rajasthan on April 19. The other four companies will be deployed in Bihar after the conclusion of voting in Uttarakhand on April 20.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said the personnel had undergone rigorous training to handle various election-related duties, including maintaining security at polling stations, ensuring the safety of voters and election officials, and managing any potential disturbances or conflicts.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Rajasthan #Shimla #Uttarakhand