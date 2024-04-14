12 companies of Himachal Pradesh Police on poll duty in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand

Shimla, April 13
As per the orders of the Election Commission of India and in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 12 companies of the Himachal Pradesh Police have been deployed in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.
Of these, eight companies, led by SP Arvind Chaudhary, have been deployed in Rajasthan, while four, led by SP Khushal Chand Sharma, have been deployed in Uttarakhand.
The eight companies will be later deployed in Andaman and Nicobar Islands at the end of the first phase of the elections in Rajasthan on April 19. The other four companies will be deployed in Bihar after the conclusion of voting in Uttarakhand on April 20.
DGP Sanjay Kundu said the personnel had undergone rigorous training to handle various election-related duties, including maintaining security at polling stations, ensuring the safety of voters and election officials, and managing any potential disturbances or conflicts.
