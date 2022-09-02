12 days on, Mandi-Pathankot NH restored to traffic

Mandi, September 1
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) yesterday restored the strategically-important Mandi-Pathankot highway to traffic at Kotrupi in Padhar subdivision of Mandi district after almost 12 days. The highway was blocked on August 19 after a huge portion of it was damaged due to heavy rain at Kotrupi.
The NHAI was struggling to reopen the highway, which is used by the Indian Army to move towards Ladakh region during summer.
Sahil Joshi, Site Engineer of NHAI, said, “Yesterday, we restored the highway to traffic. However, it is fit only for the movement of 42-seater buses and light vehicles. The road was severely damaged and so it took time to restore it. Now, efforts are on to restore it to heavy vehicle movement, especially trucks carrying heavy loads.”
He said that the NHAI had engaged its workforce and machinery to widen the road stretch and stabilise it at Kotrupi for the movement of heavy vehicles. “We have been working relentlessly to complete the task early for the convenience of common people, who travel on the highway daily. This highway connects the Chandigarh-Manali-Leh highway in Mandi,” he added.
Blocked after Rain
The highway was blocked on August 19 after a huge portion of it was damaged due to heavy rain at Kotrupi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy
AAP Punjab calls the letter fake