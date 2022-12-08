12 families honoured in Bilaspur for 100% polling

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 7

As many as 12 families, whose all members had cast vote in the Assembly elections, were honoured with the Chunav Gaurav Samman by General Election Observer Ajay Gupta in Bilaspur today. The District Election Officer had initiated a programme to improve voting percentage.

Pankaj Rai, Deputy Commissioner, said that over 80,000 entries were received from four Assembly constituencies of the district. He added that third gender Bijli Mahant at Jhandutta, specially abled Vinod Kumar at Ghumarwin, national handball player Sneh Lata at Bilaspur Sadar and international player Hem Lata at Naina Deviji selected the winners.