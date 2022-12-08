12 families honoured in Bilaspur for 100% polling

Hamirpur, December 7
As many as 12 families, whose all members had cast vote in the Assembly elections, were honoured with the Chunav Gaurav Samman by General Election Observer Ajay Gupta in Bilaspur today. The District Election Officer had initiated a programme to improve voting percentage.
Pankaj Rai, Deputy Commissioner, said that over 80,000 entries were received from four Assembly constituencies of the district. He added that third gender Bijli Mahant at Jhandutta, specially abled Vinod Kumar at Ghumarwin, national handball player Sneh Lata at Bilaspur Sadar and international player Hem Lata at Naina Deviji selected the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Close fight between BJP and Congress,;AAP fails to open account
BJP 30, Congress 28, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4