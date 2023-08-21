12 judicial officers transferred

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, August 20

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has transferred 12 judicial officers. As per the notification issued in this regard, Rajesh Kumar Tomar, Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum-Industrial Tribunal, Shimla, has been transferred as District and Sessions Judge, Mandi. The services of Krishan Kumar, Registrar, Himachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission, on being recalled, are at the disposal of the state government for being posted as Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum-Industrial Tribunal, Shimla.

Hans Raj, Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum-Industrial Tribunal, Kangra at Dharamsala, has been posted as District and Sessions Judge, Sirmaur at Nahan.

The services of Naresh Kumar, Additional District and Sessions Judge-I, Kangra at Dharamsala, on his placement as District and Sessions Judge, are placed at the disposal of the government for being posted as Presiding Officer, Labour Court-cum-Industrial Tribunal, Kangra at Dharamsala.

Kanta Verma, Additional District and Sessions Judge-II, Kangra at Dharamsala, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge-I, Kangra at Dharamsala.

Mohit Bansal, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Solan, on his appointment as Additional District and Sessions Judge, has been posted as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Chamba. Ramnik Sharma, Deputy Director, HP Judicial Academy, Gandhal, Shimla, has been transferred as CJM, Solan.

Nishant Verma, Additional Secretary (Law) to the state government, has been transferred as Senior Civil Judge-cum-ACJM (III), Shimla. Vatsala Chaudhary, Civil Judge, Jhandutta, has been transferred and posted as Civil Judge (II), Hamirpur. Rosy Dahiya, Civil Judge (Leave/Training Reserve) in the High Court, has been transferred as Civil Judge, Jhandutta.

Priyanka Devi, Civil Judge, Shillai, has been posted as Civil Judge (II), Paonta Sahib, while Anshul Malik, Civil Judge (II), Paonta Sahib, has been transferred to Shillai.

