12 ‘made-in-HP’ drugs declared substandard

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 24

Twelve drug samples, including that of a toothpaste, manufactured by 10 pharmaceutical companies in the state were declared “not of standard quality” in the monthly alert issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation today.

Meswak toothpaste manufactured at the Dabur’s Baddi unit was found substandard as regards total bacterial count and pathogens. The finding defeated the very purpose of using a toothpaste, sources said.

Out of 1,497 drug samples tested at various laboratories across the nation, 1,449 were found to be of standard quality, while 48, including a toothpaste, were declared not of standard quality.

State Drugs Controller Navneet Marwaha said state-level and joint inspections were being conducted to identify factors behind the manufacturing of substandard drugs. All such firms would be inspected to identify laxities at their manufacturing units.

Drug samples that did not meet the parameters comprised supplements of vitamin C, vitamin B12, folic acid injections, vitamin D, calcium, antibiotics, drugs used to cure parasitic worm infections and high blood pressure. Drugs used to treat low blood sugar, arthritis, severe allergies, blood diseases and breathing problem also figured on the list. The 10 firms under the scanner are: Alves Healthcare, Nalagarh; Aqua Vitoe Laboratories, Baddi; HL Healthcare, Gagret; Ronam Healthcare, Baddi; EG Pharmaceuticals, Baddi; Maxtar Bio-genics, Nalagarh; Preet Remedies, Baddi; ANG Lifesciences India Limited, Nalagarh; ION Healthcare, Baddi; and Shiva Biogenetic Laboratories, Baddi.

Baddi-made toothpaste also fails test