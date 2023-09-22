12 of 48 drugs made in state substandard

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 21

Twelve of the 48 drugs declared not of standard quality by the national drugs regulator nationally in the monthly drugs alert issued today have been manufactured by various pharmaceutical units in the state.

As many as 1,166 drug samples from across the nation were tested. No drug was declared spurious or misbranded.

Twelve drugs of 11 firms from Nalagarh, Baddi, Kala Amb, Mehatpur and Barotiwala figure in the list.

Lack of assay content, which determine the efficacy of a drug and dissolution, have been cited as the major causes of the drugs being declared substandard.

These drugs are used to cure ailments like low blood pressure, bacterial infection, high blood pressure, lipid lowering medication, besides commonly used antibiotics.

#Solan