12 road projects likely for Chamba, says Kangra MP

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 5

The Central Government is likely to approve 12 road projects in Chamba district to be built at a cost of Rs 173 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Kangra Lok Sabha MP Kishan Kapoor said this while presiding over a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) here yesterday.

Kapoor said the Central Government had recently approved Rs 17 crore for eight works in the district. He reviewed the progress of works related to the Pathankot-Chamba-Bharmour National Highway 154 A. He directed officials concerned to keep a vigil on the quality of construction.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said a tender had been allocated for expert consultancy services to explore the possibility of the construction of small tunnels at various places from Goli to Chaned and Bagga to Bharmour and for the construction of better roads.