12 schools compete in basketball meet

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 25

The 11th All India Major Jagpal Memorial Junior Inter Public School Basketball Tournament began at Pinegrove School, Dharampur, last evening. Kasauli SDM Gaurav Mahajan was the chief guest on the occasion.

Teams from 12 schools — APS, Dagshai; BCS, Shimla; Daly College, Indore; Mayo College, Ajmer; Mayo College Girls’ School, Ajmer; The Shri Ram School, Delhi; Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh; The Lawrence School, Sanawar; The Punjab Public School, Nabha; Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun; Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun; and the host Pinegrove School — are taking part in the tournament.

The host school won the opening match against Strawberry Fields High School by 18-9. Welham Girls’ School defeated The Shri Ram School by 30-16 while the Mayo College Girls’ School defeated The Lawrence School by 26-20.