12 Shimla schools get smart classrooms

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

As many as 12 schools in Shimla got smart classrooms under the smart city project. Reviewing the project, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that a plan would also be rolled out for the remaining schools.

He said making Shimla’s school equipped with technology and other infrastructure was his priority. “We have selected 12 schools and today we have almost three smart classes in each school including those in Krishnanagar, Chhota Shimla, Khalini, Sanjauli, Tutikandi, Phagli, Boileauganj, Totu, Summerhill, Lakkar Bazar, Portmore and Lalpani.

He said that besides this, some civil work was also proposed which will be completed by the end of this year. “We will expand the project for the remaining schools,” he informed adding that e-Learning Software/Platform/Learning Management System had been installed and integrated with each classroom of the school. It is available online as well as offline and the learning management system is scalable, flexible and robust.

“Shimla has some renowned convent and public schools, besides government-owned ones and we are committed to providing better infrastructure to the people,” the minister said.

He explained that the objective of the project was to improve knowledge assimilation and retention among school children of the government schools. This is also aimed at harnessing the use of technology to improve the overall reach and quality of education in the government school, especially where there is a lack of skilled staff.

This project will also provide smart user-friendly solutions for students to learn in Hindi and in English medium besides enhanced proficiency in academic subjects.

Other than enhancing learning by creating a non-stressful and interactive environment, this system is designed to provide better systems and solutions to the educationist, he stated.

Director, Urban Development Manmohan Sharma said after the smart classrooms, the focus now is on civil works. “The work was delayed due to the rainy season. Recently, the minister reviewed the project and the civil work in all these schools will be done by the end of this year,” he said.

