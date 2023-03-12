12 Una kids fall ill after eating poisonous fruit

PTI

Una, March 11

Twelve children of migrant labourers have been admitted to the Regional Hospital in the district after they complained of vomiting and stomach ache, officials said on Saturday.

The children, who live with their families at Lalsinghi village, had consumed poisonous fruit at a nearby forest when their parents had gone to work last evening. The children are aged between three to nine years, the officials said.

Dr Vikash Chauhan, a paediatrician at the Regional Hospital, said the children were in a critical condition when they were brought here. After proper medication, they were stable now, he added.